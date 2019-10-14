GALESBURG — A late goal proved to be the difference Saturday as the Pekin boys soccer team lost 1-0 to Galesburg.

"We gave up an easy goal at the end of the game. We need to clean up that," said Dragons coach Gus Kormah. "Other than that, I'm happy with how we played. It was an even game."

Aiden Breslin scored unassisted at 76:22 for Galesburg. Dragons goalie Alex Tarter made two saves. Galesburg goalie Kyler Smith had three saves.

It wouldn't be a Pekin boys soccer game without the Dragons missing players, and that was the case Saturday. Injuries, illness and a school band event kept players off the field.

Pekin's final regular-season game is Tuesday at Limestone.

The Dragons will play host to a Class 3A regional tournament next week at Coal Miners Park.

No. 7 seed Pekin will face No. 2 seed Minooka at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 and No. 3 seed East Moline United Township will face No. 5 seed Moline at 4 p.m. Oct. 23. The winners will play for the regional championship at 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

"We hope people will come out and support us," Kormah said.

Normally there is no admission charge to soccer games at Coal Miners Park. For the regional, admission is $5. That price is set by the IHSA.

