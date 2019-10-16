What once was Tannins & Hops Speakeasy soon is to be Mack's. Perhaps as soon as Friday.

The new bar and soon-to-be restaurant is to open at 619A SW Water St. in Peoria. It's to replace Tannins & Hops, which opened in 2017 but closed in August.

At the time, Tannins & Hops proprietor Bryan Harlan hoped the closure would be temporary.

Ken Allison, a Washington-based accountant, ended up taking over the space. Peoria restaurant and bar mogul Pat Sullivan owns it.

"That spot, to me, is a gold mine," Allison said. "I saw the potential, saw the numbers (Harlan) generated and I could not pass it up."

Mack's will not be a speakeasy, according to Allison. As part of that theme, Tannins & Hops required a password for entry, although that wasn't always enforced.

"I think the concept of a speakeasy, while novel and unique ... at some point, you have to stop with the gimmickry and you have to perform," Allison said.

Allison plans to do that at Mack's with food and drinks at a price that is reasonable for the Peoria area, he said.

Hamburgers and other sandwiches are to be Mack's staples. Tannins & Hops specialized in gastropub fare and charcuterie.

Also unlike the previous tenant, big-screen televisions are to be scattered throughout Mack's.

"It's basically every person's bar and grill," Allison said.

The full menu probably won't debut until next month, according to Allison. Snacks are to be offered when the bar opens; he's targeting Friday for that, following a remodeling.

Allison also owns an auto-body shop in Peoria and another bar and grill in East Peoria. A native of the Quad Cities area, he spent almost 28 years in military service, including with the Illinois Air National Guard unit based in Peoria.

The name of Allison's latest venture comes from a grandfather of his wife, Angela. Mack's interior theme comes from him, too.

"He was a collector of things — tools, equipment," Allison said. "Walking in, you'll see parts for cars, motorcycles.

"You'll see stuff that's in guy's garage, especially a grandfather's garage, a guy who helped build our country."