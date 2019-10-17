PEKIN — A former Pekin man allegedly used his minor sister to stage a home invasion, beating and robbery of an older man in his Morton home last month.

With an indictment returned Thursday, Brad Denham, 24, faces his third home invasion charge in the past five years. The previous two were dismissed in cases that put him behind bars on other charges.

Denham, now of Peoria, remains held on $150,000 bond on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery of a victim over age 60 and robbery of a “handicapped” victim. A prosecutor’s court affidavit did not specify the 62-year-old victim’s disability.

An officer found the man bloodied in the face with broken glasses when he called her to his home on Sept. 19. A female who told him she was 24 had been with him when a man, who he later identified as Denham, burst into his residence, he told police.

“Don’t f--- with me or my sister,” who is a minor, Denham said as he punched the victim several times in the face and held him down on a couch, the affidavit stated. Police later confirmed the female was Denham’s under-aged sister.

The two left and the victim got up to discover that $880 of the $1,500 he had in his wallet was missing. At a Pekin motel where Denham and the girl met with the girl’s boyfriend later that day, the boyfriend said the girl gave cash to both him and Denham, the affidavit stated.

The girl later told police that Denham, who she claimed to know only as “Tommy,” had driven her to the victim’s home. She denied taking any money, “Cause, if I were to steal something from somebody, I am stealing everything from somebody,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit did not state whether the girl was charged as a juvenile in the case Denham, who was arrested on Oct. 2, is next due in court on Oct. 31.