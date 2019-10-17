PEKIN — A Pekin man faces years in prison if he’s convicted of forcing sex on a grade school girl over three years.

A Tazewell County grand jury on Thursday indicted Brandon Lynn, 34, on three charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Each of the former charges is punishable by terms up to 30 years.

Police learned last October that the girl, then 13, had told officials at her school that Lynn, her mother’s ex-boyfriend who had lived with them, had sexual contact with her numerous times beginning when she was in fifth grade.

Lynn denied any direct sexual contact with the girl, but acknowledged her mother had once found him “cuddling” with her in her bed. A short time later the “suspicious” mother ended her relationship with Lynn that had begun when her daughter was an infant, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated.

Lynn was arrested on Oct. 2 on a warrant that was issued in late August. He remains held on $200,000 bond pending his next court appearance