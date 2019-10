PEORIA — Foreigner will play the Peoria Civic Center Theater on March 16.

Tickets start at $49.50, plus fees. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Founded in 1976, Foreigner has sold more than 80 million albums. The band's hits include “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and “I Want To Know What Love Is,”