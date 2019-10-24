PEORIA — A taxi driver was dropped at gunpoint early Wednesday morning with the thieves making off with $70 in cash, according to police.

A report filed at the Peoria Police Department said the cabbie met with officers at about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the old Kroger’s on Wisconsin Avenue. He told officers that the robbery had occurred in front of a house, located in the 400 block of East Republic Avenue and involved three men.

When he arrived at the house, three men approached from the rear of the vehicle. One produced a handgun and demanded money. The cabbie forked over $70 and the men ran off. The cabbie then drove to the parking lot and called police.

No one was injured. Police have made no arrests.