If workers at Chipotle have a little extra pep in their step next time you visit, there's a good reason.

The restaurant chain, known for its enormous burritos, has announced it will pay 100% of tuition costs for its employees.

Chipotle has teamed with Guild Education for the program, which will offer 75 different degrees, ranging from high school diplomas to bachelor's degrees in business and technology. Five national universities — University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Southern New Hampshire University and Wilmington University — are participating, offering in-person and online courses.

To qualify, employees must work a minimum of just 15 hours each week. The benefit kicks in after a worker has been with the company for 120 days.

Previously, Chipotle had offered employees tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 per year at any college. The chain says it paid $20 million in tuition assistance in just the past two years.

"Chipotle recognizes that financial barriers can be one of the biggest obstacles that impede our employees from achieving their fullest potential," Chipotle Chief People Officer Marissa Andrada said in a written statement. "We are proud to launch this opportunity for debt-free degrees by providing free tuition to help our employees excel in all areas in their lives, both in and out of Chipotle."