A wet spring led into a dry summer, yielding headaches and worry for Illinois farmers in 2019.

Evan Barry spoke with GateHouse Media Illinois in June about his season up to that point, saying the unusually wet season had caused him to plant crops later than usual and, in the case of his sweet potatoes, in higher-risk ways.

The day before the season’s first frost — overnight Friday, Oct. 11 — Barry harvested the bulk of those sweet potatoes, beating the clock on the harvest buzzer.

“I think I just made it,” he said.

In large part, Barry thinks he dodged the worst of what many area farmers have tried to adapt to this season. Unlike many Illinois farmers, Barry doesn’t focus on corn and soybeans, and sells in a more direct-to-consumer manner. He is a staple at the Peoria Riverfront Market and runs seasonal consumer-supported agriculture programs.

Despite the differences, that doesn’t mean he came out unscathed. His kale, broccoli and tomato yields were lower than expected, and his winter squash had to be picked early.

“If I planted [squash] any later, it wouldn’t have worked,” said Barry.

What Barry has felt this year has been amplified for many corn and soybean farmers.

Much of the Midwest is looking at poor mature and harvested corn numbers compared with this time last year (the week ending Oct. 20), and the four-year average percentage from 2014 to 2018.

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, North Dakota and South Dakota have more than 10% less mature corn than this time last year. The same is true for the percentage difference in corn harvested in those states.

Illinois is one of the most extreme cases of the data set, which includes the states that harvested 94% of 2018 corn acreage nationwide, and planted 92%.

The four-year average for mature corn in Illinois at this point of the year is 99%. Currently, the state is at 88%.

In that same time frame, the average amount of harvested corn is 70%. Illinois farmers have currently harvested only 36% of their acreage in 2019.

In addition, 19% of Illinois farmers are reporting their corn fields in poor or very poor condition, while 18% are reporting the same for their soybean fields.

Soybeans in Illinois are dropping leaves at a similar clip to the average as they were this time last year, according to the NASS data, but soybean harvest numbers are down.

Illinois farmers had harvested 72% of their soybean crop by Oct. 20, 2018, which was up 4% from the average. This year, only 52% of the crop has been harvested, down 20% from last year, and 18% from the average.

Things looked so bleak in the area that the United States Department of Agriculture, upon the urging of Rep. Cheri Bustos and Gov. JB Pritzker, issued an agricultural disaster declaration in each of the 102 Illinois counties.

Kent Kleinschmidt is the Tazewell County Farm Bureau president as well as a corn, soybean and beef cattle farmer. He spoke with GateHouse Media Illinois in June and shared that he was among those in the state who was forced to plant both corn and soybeans roughly a month late.

On Thursday at his land in Funks Grove, Kleinschmidt said his yields were “respectable” and that his 1,600 acres were in good condition.

The late planting season was universal for every farmer he talked to in 2019, he said, but yields were better than most expected, including himself.

“Anytime you’re planting later than your normal window — what you’re comfortable with — then yeah, there’s some anxiety,” said Kleinschmidt.

His soybean yield thus far is about average, “which is surprising for planting in June,” he said. Kleinschmidt’s corn crop, on the other hand, is slightly below the average of the past couple of years, he said.

The month delay in getting crops in the ground hasn’t affected his yields as much as expected but did impact the duration of Kleinschmidt’s season. He usually likes to have his harvest finished by mid-October, but he still had work to do on his soybean and corn crops on Thursday, Oct. 24.

There is no set deadline for farmers to harvest, but winter months bring a higher risk of lost crops. If the snow holds off — or even if it melts off quickly enough — you can still harvest corn, according to Kleinschmidt. If there is heavy snow and it sticks around, good luck.

As the season grows colder and the days shorter, Kleinschmidt has hired additional help to finish his harvest as quickly as possible.

“We’re going to have some extra labor cost because there’s three of us instead of two, but I can do a lot more acres in the day,” he said. “Time is money sometimes.”

On a brisk Thursday afternoon, Kleinschmidt was hopeful that the fall harvest was coming to a close.

“I still might make it by the end of October,” he said.