A western Illinois methamphetamine investigation has resulted in the sentencing of each of three men to at least a decade in prison.

Among those convicted as a consequence of Operation Iced Out were two men from Bushnell.

Last week in federal court in Rock Island, Levi J. Sloan, 23, was sentenced to serve 11 years and seven months, according to a news release. Donald E. Graham, 48, received a 12½-year sentence.

Also sentenced was James A. Newman, 30, of Dallas City. He received 10½ years.

All three men are to serve five years of supervision upon their release from federal prison, the news release stated.

The men were convicted of distributing meth in seven western Illinois counties and in Burlington, Iowa. About 50 pounds of meth each month were being distributed through the Illinois counties.

Graham, Newman and Sloan were among about 20 people arrested and indicted last year in connection with Operation Iced Out. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit shepherded the effort.

The drug unit consists of personnel from the Bushnell Police Department, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, the Macomb Police Department and the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety.

Other agencies involved in the investigation have included police departments in Burlington, Galesburg and Monmouth; sheriff’s offices in Fulton, Hancock, Mercer and Warren counties; the federal Drug Enforcement Administration; and the West Central Illinois Task Force. State’s attorney’s offices in Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren counties also assisted.