In 1998, then-state Rep. Mike Boland held a news conference with two other Democratic representatives urging tighter security at the Illinois Capitol.

Boland, of East Moline, called for installation of metal detectors at the Capitol’s entrances. He held the news conference shortly after a man shot and killed two guards and wounded a tourist at the U.S. Capitol.

Boland said the shootings in Washington made him think about his own safety in Springfield. He also said he’d received a death threat a month earlier and that a man had come to Springfield to carry out the threat. The man didn’t find Boland.

The metal detectors weren’t installed. Then-Secretary of State George Ryan’s office said it didn’t see the need for them.

That wasn’t the only time the issue of more security at the Capitol was raised, but each time concerns about cost and turning the Capitol into a fortress won out over added security.

That isn’t the case today. There are metal detectors and X-ray machines at the Capitol’s public entrances. There is a separate division of the Secretary of State Police — the Capitol Police — that provides 24-7 security to the Capitol and the other 16 state buildings in the Capitol Complex. Instead of unarmed security guards, entrances now also have armed officers with arrest powers stationed at them.

If there were once concerns about turning the Capitol into a fortress, they have long since disappeared.

“In today’s society, you get (screening) at the airport, you get it at any other governmental building,” said Michael Geier, chief deputy director of the Secretary of State Police, which oversees Capitol security. “The only pushback you may get sometimes is they may not understand the rules for a rally. That’s really the most common thing.”

All of the previous pushback to the idea of increasing security at the Capitol dissolved after the murder of unarmed security guard William "Bill" Wozniak in September 2004. A day after Wozniak died, then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich pledged that metal detectors would be installed at the Capitol entrances. He said other measures, such as arming guards, would also be explored.

In the end, the decision was made to not only install metal detectors and X-ray machines at the Capitol’s entrances, but also to create the Capitol Police, a force of 60 sworn officers. They are in addition to the Secretary of State Police, a force created in 1913 to investigate crimes related to things like notary fraud, business licenses, identity fraud, title fraud and other issues handled by the Secretary of State’s office.

The state spent $300,000 on the metal detectors and X-ray machines and about $4.9 million to get the Capitol Police force up and running.

At the same time, when the new security arrangements were first announced, a top ranking officer with the Secretary of State Police acknowledged that the new equipment might not have prevented the Wozniak slaying because the shooter opened fire right after walking in the door.

Secretary of State Police are also sworn officers and carry firearms. Although they have separate duties from the Capitol Police, they will augment the Capitol Police on days when large rallies are scheduled.

And the Capitol can get some large gatherings. Gun owners have an annual rally that draws thousands. When Bruce Rauner was still governor, organized labor staged a massive gathering to protest what they viewed as his anti-labor policies. Earlier this year, an anti-abortion rally drew so many people, the Capitol was closed for a while to additional demonstrators.

“If a police officer can’t get through the crowd, if a paramedic or a fireman can’t get through the crowd, that’s when we close the doors,” Geier said.

Those huge rallies are also one of the biggest security concerns for the Capitol Police.

“At times, we are concerned that someone in the crowd could turn violent,” Geier said, adding that he cannot recall an incident of that kind happening. “Protests are probably the most taxing on us mainly because it gets loud. We understand freedom of speech, so we give them a wide swath to come on the complex, voice their opinion, be loud. Just don’t be disruptive.”

Since January 2018, there have been 560 public events held in the Capitol Complex. About 100 of them were classified as rallies, which drew an estimated 27,000 participants. Capitol Police made 31 arrests during that period.

Security concerns also dictate that demonstrators cannot carry signs affixed to sticks because they could be turned into weapons. Likewise, demonstrators are not allowed in if they are wearing face coverings.

“The intent of that rule is when rallies and protests happen, we need to identify those people who may be causing criminal damage to property, criminal trespass or even criminal battery or assault to someone,” Geier said.

To get into the Capitol or other secured buildings in the Capitol Complex, a person needs either a building badge issued by the Secretary of State Police or to pass through a metal detector and have belongings X-rayed. There are about 1,500 of the badges issued to everyone from state workers who labor in the buildings to lobbyists to members of the news media and contractors.

Of the others, Geier said it is “fairly common” to find people carrying objects that are not allowed in the Capitol. Pockets knives are fairly routine. Geier said officers find women who are carrying pepper spray for protection. They’ve even found “large toenail clippers” that were deemed to be a possible threat. The items aren’t confiscated. People are asked to return them to their cars before they are allowed back in.

“It’s mainly harmless intent,” Geier said.

Outside of providing security at building entrances, the Capitol Police do walking patrols on the Statehouse grounds and patrol by car. There is a liaison with the General Assembly to ensure that extra officers are on hand in the event a hearing is scheduled on a particularly controversial issue.

The key, though, is keeping potential problems out of the building.

“We want the Capitol Police to have their eyes up and make sure they can react to any type of incident that occurs at the doors,” Geier said. “That’s the first line of defense, at the entryway.”

