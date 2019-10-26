Journal Star journalists will lead a Peorians Who Changed the World panel in the Peoria Riverfront Museum's Giant Screen Theater from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Panelists will discuss some remarkable, life-changing inventions from Peoria. The moderator is Journal Star Executive Editor Dennis Anderson. Panelists include Associate Editor Chris Kaergard, columnist Phil Luciano, retired reporter Steve Tarter and Duryea historian Mike Rucker.

Peoria, founded in 1680, is Illinois' oldest settlement. It's also home to some of the world's greatest minds and inventions: the first gasoline-powered automobile, invented by Charles and Frank Duryea; the diesel-powered engine that helped make Caterpillar Inc. a global company; the mass-production of penicillin, perfected at the Ag Lab (USDA National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research); the myriad inventions spawned by Peoria distilleries; the game-changing medical education work by Jump Simulation & Education Center; the White Cane for the Blind, invented by Lions Clubs International member George A. Bonham; and many others.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum is at 222 SW Washington St., Peoria.

Peorians Who Changed the World is free and open to the public. To register, visit the museum, go to https://cart.peoriariverfrontmuseum.org/performance.aspx?pid=39061 or call 686-7000.