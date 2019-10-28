EAST PEORIA — Granite City Food and Brewery has shut down.

Employees were told of the decision at a meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at the eatery, 230 Conference Center Drive. Further, in an email dated Monday, employees were informed, "As was announced at a meeting at your Granite City Food and Brewery restaurant location this morning, we regret to inform you that we have ceased operations at the Granite City Food & Brewery in East Peoria, IL. The last day of operation was October 27th."

The email, which discussed paychecks and other employee information, also stated, "Please know that this was a very difficult decision for the company to make."

Monday morning, a man who answered the East Peoria restaurant's phone identified himself as the general manager, but he said he could not comment as to whether the business was closing permanently. He advised that a reporter contact the corporate office, in Minnesota, which later also declined to comment.

At 9 a.m. Monday morning, a Facebook page still existed for the East Peoria operation; that page was gone less than two hours later. Also at 9 a.m., the corporate website listed East Peoria among its Illinois locations; later that morning, there no longer was a mention of East Peoria.

The company broke ground on the East Peoria site in October 2006. At the time, it was the chain's 17th restaurant and first in Illinois.