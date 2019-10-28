A few weeks ago, Monmouth city officials met with state counterparts regarding possible construction of a new hangar at the municipal airport.

The plan was to do it in about three years. After a fire last week destroyed a current hangar and an adjacent office, that timetable might need to advance.

The blaze Friday morning at Mommouth Municipal Airport probably resulted in at least $1.1 million in damage, according to Casey Rexroat, the chief of the city's fire department. No cause has yet been determined.

Rexroat said Monday the damage estimate was vague, because it was difficult to determine the value of the eight airplanes the fire destroyed.

At least one of those planes appeared to have significant sentimental value to its owner, Monmouth Alderman Brian Daw. He lost a 1946 Cessna 140 single-engine aircraft.

"It had been around a long time," Daw said. "It makes you kind of sad. You feel like you're almost a steward, to pass it on to the next guy, but that's not going to happen."

There were 10 planes in the hangar at the time of the fire. At least two planes were saved when onlookers pushed them by hand away from the flames.

Daw also works with the Monmouth Flying Club, a 53-year-old group of general-aviation enthusiasts based at the airport. Most of its archives and information were burned.

"We lost a lot of history out there," Daw said about an organization that also trains pilots. "We're trying to find a way forward for the club."

A 1975 Cessna 172 that belonged to the club was among the obliterated planes, according to Daw.

Firefighters returned to the airport several times over the weekend to extinguish flares, Rexroat said.

The airport still is operating, apparently. The two runways there are functional; according to Daw, several planes landed and departed Sunday. No fuel was available because of a lack of electrical power to the pumps.

About 4,000 takeoffs and landings take place at the airport each year, Daw said. Most of them are related to crop dusting and other agricultural purposes.

Daw wouldn't hazard a guess about how much money it might take to rebuild. Insurance companies are to help determine that, and state regulations affect the price tag.

But this isn't be the first time a post-blaze reconstruction has been necessary at the Monmouth airport. In the 1970s, a fire of unknown origin destroyed an office, two airplanes and at least part of a hangar.

"Aviation is a tight-knit community," Daw said. "We've received a lot of phone calls and a lot of support. Right now, we're just kind of waiting."