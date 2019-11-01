PEORIA — A shooting early Friday in South Peoria — the third there in about four hours — left a man fighting for his life at a hospital, police said.

The man was found sometime after 7:30 a.m. in the backyard of a residence in the 2400 block of West Malone Street.

Authorities received alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system, as well as an emergency telephone call, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said.

Officers discovered the man had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Dotson. Other details regarding his condition weren't available.

As of about 9:30 a.m., no suspects had been located, Dotson said.

She also said it wasn't known if this shooting was related to two others that took place about 3:15 a.m. at a nightclub on Southwest Washington Street. There, two people sustained wounds that weren't considered life threatening.