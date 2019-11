According to a release from Special Olympics Illinois, more than 250 Special Olympics Illinois athletes will compete in the 2019 State Flag Football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.

The competition is hosted at the Avanti’s Dome in Pekin, 3401 Griffin Ave.

State Flag Football is one of 9 state sports competitions.

Games are tentatively scheduled in a block from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both days, according to the release.