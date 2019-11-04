Advocate Eureka Hospital will offer a Mental Health First Aid course on Wednesday, Nov. 20,from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hospital, 101 S. Major St., Eureka.

The Mental Health First Aid class teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate care, according to a release from the hospital.

The training is appropriate for parents, neighbors, students, first responders, teachers, leaders of faith communities, human resources professionals and caring citizens.

The program covers such topics as the warning signs of depression and suicidal behaviors, dealing with trauma and psychosis, the transformation of mental health care in the United States.

Course materials and lunch are provided by a grant from the Central Illinois Area Health Education Center. The class is free but registration is required and space is limited.

To register, call 800-323-8622 and mention code 6M13 or online at www.advocatehealth.com/classes.