A Peoria man recently found a novel way to find money to buy drugs, according to police.

He stole a passel of ribeye steaks from a Central Peoria grocery store.

The alleged thefts took place Oct. 29 at Hy-Vee in the Sheridan Village shopping center.

A store manager called police and reported a shoplifting in progress. According to a police report, the suspect exited the store in possession of five ribeyes purloined from the Hy-Vee meat counter, worth a total of about $60.

An officer apprehended the man across Lake Avenue from Hy-Vee, in the parking lot of a Kroger supermarket. He was carrying a bag, inside which were the five ribeyes.

Turns out that wasn't the only time the suspect apparently had stolen Hy-Vee steaks that day, according to a police report. Earlier, about $80 in ribeyes had gone missing.

Following that incident, a store manager circulated to his employees a photograph of the suspect. As the second shoplifting incident was taking place, a meat-department employee recognized the suspect as a possible repeat offender.

Once apprehended, the suspect admitted he was the culprit in both cases.

He told police he stole the steaks so he could obtain crack cocaine, according to the report. He refused to tell the officer where or from whom he purchased the crack.

The suspect had an outstanding Peoria County warrant for shoplifting. He was arrested and accused of two counts of misdemeanor retail theft of less than $300, then was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Nick in the Morning is guessing ribeyes aren't on the jailhouse menu.

And we're also guessing the song heard on the way to work might be the message the suspect receives from Hy-Vee. Steak-free, of course.