PEORIA — For than an hour, a Peoria County jury heard a police detective ask why a man would kill someone while wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet.

Clint Rezac of the Peoria Police Department was questioning Jamie Weyrick, Jr., 19, of 715 W. Hanssler Place, in connection with the July 8, 2018, shooting death of Terrance Stone. When a defiant Weyrick repeatedly denied the allegations, Rezac said simply, "you're caught."

"We got you on the GPS bracelet. You think I'm funny and you did a murder wearing a GPS bracelet?" the detective asked in a videotaped interrogation from last summer. The video was played at Weyrick's trial, where he's accused of first-degree murder.

Weyrick, at first, denied being in the area. Then said he was there but didn't see anything. Later, on the video, he said the victim, Stone, had disrespected him and made like he was going to pull a gun from his waistband. A handgun from Stone was never seen, and Weyrick said he didn't see who shot him.

The bracelet was due to Weyrick being on probation at the time of the shooting.

However, the detective hammered home to Weyrick that he had him. On the video, he plots Weyrick's positioning based upon the GPS and then noted his buddy, Ty E. Pullen, 21, of 523 Alexander St., admitted he was in the car with Weyrick at the time. Pullen is also charged with murder and he's set to appear in court later this month.

Stone, 20, was in a vehicle in the 900 block of West Nebraska Avenue on July 8 when he was shot. Weyrick allegedly thought Stone was a member of the Bomb Squad street gang, prosecutors have said. Prosecutors also said it appeared that Weyrick had been looking for another person and happened to see Stone in a car that had broken down.

Stone was shot three times and died a short time after he was brought to the hospital.

The trial is expected to resume Wednesday. If convicted, Weyrick faces up to life in prison.