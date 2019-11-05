PEKIN — Despite multiple probation violations, Brian Washburn will not go to prison for the brutal 2016 battery of his then-girlfriend, a judge ruled Tuesday

Tazewell County Judge Michael Risinger recognized the violations but acknowledged Washburn's compliance with probation conditions — including alcohol treatment and testing — since a May battery arrest at a bar in Henry County. Though Assistant State's Attorney Kevin Johnson asked for the maximum sentence of seven years in prison, the judge put Washburn on high-risk probation, which adds stricter requirements to the prior court demands. The judge warned Washburn, 48, that another violation could put him behind bars — which would be a first amid a criminal history that started in his teen years.

"The state can ask again for me to send you to prison," Risinger said. "And I just don't think it would go well if there was another occasion."

Washburn had been free since August, when Risinger ruled that he had violated probation but allowed him to remain free on $10,000 cash bail. That bail will be forfeited, to pay for monitoring and other costs associated with at-risk probation, which is to last 30 months. At-risk probation mandates closer monitoring of Washburn, who now must notify the court of any police interaction, seek a judge's approval for any job and ask his probation officer for advance permission to spend the night anyplace but home.

"I want you to be clean and sober for a lifetime," Risinger told Washburn. "I want you to be out of the criminal-justice system. It won't be easy."

Washburn showed no visible reaction to the judge's decision. Earlier, he made a brief statement from the defense table, saying he had needed the alcohol counseling that he court made him undergo: "This is something I needed to do and something I intend to continue to do."

By that time in the hearing, his 2016 victim, Emily Meeks, had left the courtroom. She walked out not long after Risinger said he was not going to send Washburn to prison.

Last year, Washburn’s lengthy legal history was detailed in the Journal Star. In April 2018, a Tazewell County jury convicted Washburn of two felonies, including aggravated domestic battery, for beating then-girlfriend Meeks. At sentencing, Risinger gave him 24 months of probation, despite Washburn’s history of drugs, alcohol and crime, including another domestic-battery conviction. Under the terms of probation, Washburn was not to visit taverns or drink alcohol. Further, he was to submit to random alcohol testing by police, plus attend Alcoholics Anonymous at least four times a week.

But on May 23, at the End Zone sports bar in Kewanee, he allegedly became aggressive with a woman — a girlfriend who broke up with him that day. He then allegedly shoved one man and grabbed another man by the throat. From that, in Henry County, he faces an aggravated battery charge.

In June, while free on a notice to appear in court in Henry County court, Washburn was arrested and brought to Tazewell County, where prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation. At an August hearing in Tazewell County, a Kewanee police officer testified that Washburn appeared to be intoxicated at the bar before his arrest, while a Henry County probation officer testified that he had failed a random drug test in April and failed to show evidence of attending AA meetings between May 4 and June 1.

On the witness stand in August, Washburn admitted to drinking at the Kewanee bar and failing to attend standard AA gatherings. Also taking the stand in August was Amanda Feltner of Kewanee, the woman who had broken up with him the day of his arrest. She told the court that she prodded Washburn to go to the bar.

Feltner later reconciled with Washburn and accompanied him to court hearings, including Tuesday's. When the hearing ended, she sat close to Washburn. They later left the courthouse together.

To start Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutor Johnson reminded the judge of the trial regarding the 2016 attack, during which Washburn pummeled Meeks throughout a 57-mile ride from Pekin to their home in Kewanee, where he kept her locked up for two days with a broken jaw and nose. The injuries, which prompted corrective surgery, require “long-lasting” medical attention for Meeks, Johnson said.

“He beat Emily Meeks over an extended period of time without any mercy,” Johnson said. “That’s where the court should focus today.”

He also reminded the court that Washburn — though he never has spent time in prison — has been convicted of two other felonies and four misdemeanors, the latter of which include two instances of domestic violence against girlfriends.

“We all know there is a continuing issue in this country of violence against women,” Johnson said before asking for a seven-year prison term. “Certainly, Tazewell County is no exception. The message needs to be said that it will not be tolerated — in fact, it will be severely punished.”

Defense attorney Joseph Borsberry acknowledged that his client had violated probation. However, he said Washburn’s problems stem from alcohol abuse, and Washburn — as evidenced by documents presented to the court Tuesday — has been undergoing alcohol treatment and testing since June. He asked the judge to continue probation.

“He’s unlikely to commit another crime,” Borsberry said. “I think the court has evidence of a change in attitude. And what do we get from a change in attitude? A change in behavior.”

The judge agreed with that line of thinking. Though telling Washburn that he deserved “to get your butt kicked” for violating probation, the judge also complimented him for having “rolled up your sleeves” in completing alcohol programs.

“You’ve been doing the right things,” the judge said.

