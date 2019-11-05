Smoke inhalation probably killed a 70-year-old man during an apartment fire last weekend in Macomb, according to authorities.

William Harris died as the result of the fire that began about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in his residence at 119½ N. Campbell St., at the east edge of downtown.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Monday suggested the cause of Harris' death, McDonough County Coroner Eric Jameson said Tuesday.

Firefighters found Harris inside his apartment and carried him outside the two-story building to perform lifesaving measures, according to Jameson.

"But in all actuality, he was deceased when they found him," Jameson said. "Those gentlemen in the fire department tried to do their job, but there was just too much smoke."

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Numerous electrical power strips were active in the apartment, according to Jameson. Harris also was a smoker.

"But it's all speculation until the fire marshal can finalize the report," Jameson said.

The apartment where Harris resided is located above a first-floor property-management business.