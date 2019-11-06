PEORIA — An apparent dryer fire Tuesday night at an East Bluff residence caused about $25,000 in damage but no injuries, authorities stated.

Firefighters were called about 10:15 p.m. to a house at 1612 N. California Ave., where they found the laundry room engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

The fire had begun to spread to the kitchen adjacent to the laundry room. Additional crews were dispatched, and the blaze was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

An occupant was outside when firefighters arrived, and nobody was found inside, the release stated. Damaged rendered the house inhabitable, at least temporarily.

The fire cause was being investigated.