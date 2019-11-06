There's little Republicans and Democrats agree on but, when it comes to preventing animal cruelty, they stand united.

Following approval in the House last month, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously this week to make animal abuse a federal crime, sending the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act to President Donald Trump's desk.

All that's needed now is Trump's signature, according to TV station KOKH.

The Humane Society of the United States says the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act covers "crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating, impaling and sexually exploiting live animals." The group called the unanimous Senate vote a "huge win" for animals and animal lovers.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act calls for the penalty for animal cruelty to be seven years in federal prison.