A former Mackinaw man is charged with sexual contact with his school-aged son that began more than 25 years ago.

The alleged victim recently told his story to Tazewell County sheriff’s investigators following his mother’s death and with concern that his father could commit similar crimes against children, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated.

Michael Engel, 66, who now lives in Kentucky, faces four to 15 years in prison if he’s convicted of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He posted a $20,000 cash bail for his release Tuesday after surrendering on an arrest warrant.

His son, who also lives out of state, said Engel engaged in sexual conduct with him from when he was in fifth grade until well into his high school years. Engel stopped, and reportedly sought counseling, after the victim’s older brother discovered pornographic emails their father had sent to his brother, the affidavit stated.

State law permits sexual charges involving minors to be prosecuted years after statutes of limitations for other crimes have expired. Engel is next due in court on Nov. 21.