PEORIA — Another large chunk of the Warehouse District would get new life under a retail-and-residential project announced Thursday.

Developer Casey Baldovin recently completed the purchase of 800 and 810 Southwest Adams Street — catty-corner from Dozer Park — and plans for up to 99 high-end apartment units in the corner building and perhaps five to 10 ground-floor businesses heading down the block.

One, he said, could be a restaurant, with a potential for seasonal rooftop dining or bar space.

It's the site of the former Federal Warehouse and Mitchell Fabrics. The former has the highest elevation of the buildings in the Warehouse District. Baldovin said he wanted the space to be more than a "cold, residential building," and stressed he was interested in seeing murals, displays and other dynamic things on the block to both draw and engage people.

Baldovin said he expected to make announcements on business tenants in the near future, and said pre-leasing on the residential units would begin in the coming weeks as well.

"I think we can draw from outside the community," he said, emphasizing the growing appeal of such spaces for young professionals and empty-nesters alike.

Baldovin said the city's work in the last decade on infrastructure in the Warehouse District has been key to making the area viable for developers. He also cited, as did Mayor Jim Ardis, how crucial some state incentives and designations are.

Among those, specifically, historic tax credits were listed repeatedly. So, too, is the presence of the buildings within a federally designated Opportunity Zone, which encourages investment in economically distressed areas. Ardis suggested that siting within a tax-increment financing district was also a positive.

"This is the direction that the city first grew," At-Large City Councilman Sid Ruckriegel said, describing it also as the direction the city grew when it developed industry. He said it's fitting that the city is growing in that direction again.

Mike Freilinger also said that his Downtown Development Corporation, which has been assisting in putting together the deal on this development for the past 18 months, had two other spaces, one a vacant lot, that it also was holding for potential development.

Though Baldovin said the residential building is expected to have some underground parking within the structure, he acknowledged the need for more parking in the Warehouse District to meet the needs of both residential and business tenants, and business customers, in the area. Ardis said the city continues to work with local lawmakers to see if state funding can be secured to help with construction of a parking deck in the Warehouse District.

"Whoever thought we would be in a situation where we'd be in a crunch for parking," Ardis said, referring to the relatively empty district of a decade ago.