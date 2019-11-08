EAST GALESBURG — At a tense, dramatic meeting Wednesday night in East Galesburg’s Village Hall, discussions of grant applications and dealing with feral cats were punctuated with numerous resignations, outbursts, a possible altercation and a visit by law enforcement.

Near the beginning of the Village Board meeting, a domino-like sequence of resignations was announced.

Village President Teri Peterson read a letter from Clerk Terri Weidenhamer, who was resigning immediately. Village maintenance employee Kole Huber also resigned, effective immediately.

Next, Peterson announced the resignation of Police Chief Jack Harlan, along with the village’s two other police officers — Adam Crose and Barry Petzold — effective Nov. 17.

Finally, her voice quivering as she spoke, the village president revealed that she, too, was stepping down, effective immediately.

“It is evident that there are members that have had an agenda and focus on the past board on undoing everything done in the past, and not looking towards the future,” Peterson said, explaining her rationale. “I am grateful for having the opportunity to serve as mayor for the past six months and offer my best."

Peterson also referred to people taking secret photos and recordings of her, an ongoing complaint she has had regarding others in the village of about 800 residents.

Following Peterson's departure, the president pro-tem position was given to board member Darrell Corbin, in a contentious vote.

Corbin and Peterson have had public disputes in the past. Peterson took Corbin to court over eavesdropping claims earlier this year, in a case that was ultimately thrown out.

The events of the night seemed to incense the audience of the meeting, who angrily addressed their issues with the village's governance.

“You guys waste a lot of money. You say you’re for us, but you’re not. You guys are for you. You guys don’t care about us taxpayers whatsoever,” said resident Lisa Poulson. “Fix these roads. They haven’t been oiled and chipped yet this year. When’s that gonna be done?”

Another speaker, former board member Diane Gilman, used her time to bemoan the way the village was handling FOIA requests and to cite Corbin for texting on his phone during the last board meeting.

A man who appeared to be an off-duty police officer was seen pulling items off the bulletin board, and several members of the audience stormed out, with Corbin in tow.

The board took a short break before a loud interruption.

“You know what? This is a joke!” yelled resident and former appointed board member Janie Richmond as she entered the room. “This cop just threatened me. You guys gonna be OK with that?”

Storming back in after having been in the parking lot, Richmond said the off-duty police officer had threatened her. The Knox County Sheriff's Department was called as the meeting continued.

At 7:58 p.m., sirens could be heard outside, and five officers arrived in the driveway.

Susan Buck was set to be appointed to fill a trustee vacancy at the behest of the resigning president, but with Peterson's resignation, the recommendation was no longer made.

Corbin was recommended not to make the decision as president pro-tem. The vacancy had been created when a previous trustee, Patricia Weaver, resigned in a prior meeting.

East Galesburg must now appoint an acting president, and who that will be has not been determined. A special meeting was scheduled for Nov. 12 to decide on the acting president appointment and possibly appoint Buck for the trustee seat.