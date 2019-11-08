WASHINGTON — The city's Walldogs festival will be July 27-30, 2022.

Toni Minton, chair of the Washington Walldogs committee, made that announcement this week at a City Council meeting and said a festival kickoff event is planned for early next year.

The festival will be part of the city's buildup to its bicentennial celebration in 2025. The buildup began this summer with a community dinner.

Walldogs — sign painters and mural artists from across the world — have descended on a city or village once each year since 1993 to paint murals on buildings that depict the community's history.

Local artists also get involved in the effort.

A flier Minton distributed to council members stated community members can get involved in the festival by making monetary donations, providing materials, supplies or meals, or being a host family.

Most of the donated money pays for the painting of the murals, according to the flier. Each mural team leader gets a small stipend.

The term Walldogs is a historical reference to painters who painted advertisements on buildings. The practice was common from the 1890s through the early 1960s.

Painters often were tethered to a building while they worked, much like a dog on a leash.

For more information on the Washington Walldogs festival, go to the committee's Facebook page (WashingtonIllinoisWalldogs) or send an email to washingtonwalldogs@gmail.com.

Minton is president of the Washington Historical Society, which is playing a leading role in organizing the festival.

