PEORIA — A fire early Monday caused $60,000 in damage to a South Peoria dwelling.

At 4:08 a.m., Peoria firefighters were summoned to 1503. S. Greenlawn Ave. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves and front door of the two-story dwelling. An occupant of the home told firefighters that no one was inside, the department said.

Crews with hand lines went into the structure to battle the blaze, but had to withdraw because of "the large amount" of heat and fire on the second floor, the department said. Crews fought the fire from outside the building, extinguishing the flames on the second floor and enabling firefighters to go back inside to finish the job.

Twenty firefighters needed 40 minutes to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.