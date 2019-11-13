This time of year can lend itself to creating trash and waste. In effort to be more environmentally friendly, the Tazewell County Health Department turned that issue into a community challenge.

For the first time, they have posed a Zero Waste Holiday Challenge using social media. Sara Sparkman serves as the Communications Manager at Tazewell County Health Department and hopes that it becomes an annual campaign.

The initiative kicks-off on Monday and runs through Dec. 30. Sparkman hopes the community will find ways to reuse existing materials, recycle materials to create gift bag filler or come up with another way have a zero waste holiday season.

People are encouraged to take a picture of themselves and or family in the act of reducing their holiday waste. Then post or share the photos on the Tazewell County Health Department’s Facebook page. All photos will be entered for a weekly prize drawing.

“We’re looking at experiences for prizes and not toys,” Sparkman said. “We’ve got a family package to the Peoria Riverfront Museum, an annual zoo pass and movie passes.”

The challenge fits into the Tazewell County Health Department’s new program called Tazewell County Green Initiative, which aims to increase awareness to create less waste. Some ideas posted on their website include reusing gift bags and tissue paper to wrap presents, make a mason jar cookie or drink mix for co-workers, teachers, family and friends or look for places that recycle Christmas trees.

Sparkman said, “It’s really up to people how they want to show us how they are reducing their holiday waste. Even using wrapping paper made of recycled paper helps. People don’t have to use only the ideas from our list. They can come up with their own.”

To see the full list of ideas to reduce holiday waste this season, visit their website at www.tazewellhealth.org.