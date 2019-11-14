SPRINGFIELD — One of the crown jewels of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is back on public display.

A copy of the Gettysburg Address in the 16th president’s own handwriting can be seen at the museum’s Treasures Gallery through Dec. 2.

It commemorates Lincoln’s delivery of his most well-known speech on Nov. 19, 1863, at the dedication ceremony for the Soldiers' National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

It is one of five surviving copies of the address written by Lincoln. All five copies are in public hands, said Lincoln historian Christian McWhirter.

Known as the “Edward Everett copy,” it was purchased by the state of Illinois for $60,000 through a contribution of pennies and nickels made by schoolchildren, as well as a donation from Marshall Field III. It was housed at the Illinois State Historical Library before going to the museum, where it is stored in a climate-controlled vault.

“It takes people’s breath away,” McWhirter said. “I’ve seen people well up with tears.

“It helps that (the copy) is in remarkably good shape. The handwriting is vivid.”

After the speech, which lasted a little over two minutes compared to Everett’s two-hour-long oratory, Lincoln wrote out several copies. The museum’s copy originally went to Everett, who sold it to raise money for the benefit of wounded Union soldiers.

All five copies, McWhirter added, have slightly varying text.

On Tuesday, five high school students from Springfield’s sister city, Ashikaga, Japan, are expected to recite the Gettysburg Address at the Old State Capitol’s Hall of Representatives.

The students learned the address in English and entered a contest in Japan by submitting individual recordings of the speech.

The address has been mythologized through the years, McWhirter acknowledged, including the story of how Lincoln wrote it out on the back of an envelope on a train on his way to Gettysburg.

Simply not true, McWhirter said.

“The speech doesn’t need to be punched up by a good story,” he said. “This is clearly a masterful piece of speechwriting.

“It packs a lot of ideas (into 272 words).”

----

KNOW MORE

The handwritten copy of the Gettysburg Address is on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. Sixth St., Treasures Gallery, through Dec. 2.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.alplm.org