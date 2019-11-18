ROSEVILLE — A Macomb man was high on drugs when he crashed his car into a ditch Saturday in Warren County, authorities stated.

Auston L. Wright, 24, was northbound in a blue 2018 Kia sedan about 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 67 north of 105th Avenue near Roseville when he lost control, struck a guardrail and veered westward off the roadway, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

The car crashed into a ditch in the median before it stopped.

Wright sustained serious injuries and was transported to OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. He was not listed there Monday morning as a patient, according to Holy Family spokeswoman Amber Wood.

State Police determined Wright was under the influence of drugs and using a cellular telephone at the time of the wreck, the release stated. He also was driving on a suspended license.

Wright was accused of aggravated DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage, among other things.