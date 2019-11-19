The case of Robert Bee remains unsolved, but it’s getting an outside investigation.

Ashes to Ash TV, a YouTube channel operated by New Jersey filmmaker Ash Patino, released the first episode of a new docuseries dedicated to the case of the Pekin teenager.

“Bonzai”, the first episode in the bi-weekly series, serves as both a background into the case and an introduction into Patino.

Interviews with Bee’s sister, Stephanie, and babysitter, Taira Maldanado, paint a gloomy picture of Bee’s home life, and photos of his mother’s home don’t do much to brighten the outlook.

“If there was ever an example of a child who was the product of their environment, this is it,” said the opening narrator.

The series is scheduled bi-weekly because the team behind the project hopes to get additional community input from sources throughout the series. Patino expresses in the opening episode that she hopes people will reach out via email with any additional information they may have about the case.

“If there’s a piece of the puzzle that you think you can fill in, please feel free to reach out,” she said.

Within the true crime genre, Patino leans toward the advocacy side more than someone like the ‘Serial” podcast’s Sarah Koenig. At one point in the episode, she explains that upon beginning researching and reporting, Patino “knew [she] wanted to be a voice for him”.

In addition to the docuseries, Ashes to Ash is producing an accompanying podcast which will debut on Monday, Nov. 25. No details on how to listen were available at the time of publication.

GateHouse Media Illinois reporter Montana Samuels spoke with Patino about the project in July, read more here: https://bit.ly/332XqxQ