Central Peoria is about to lose a place to fill prescriptions and purchase cosmetics, toiletries and snacks, among other things.

The CVS Pharmacy at 3015 N. Sterling Ave., in the Wardcliffe Shopping Center, is to close Dec. 1. Notice has been posted on the store windows.

An employee said the pharmacy's lease is expiring and that business isn't strong enough for the store to remain open.

A message was left with a spokesman for CVS, which is based in Woonsocket, R.I. It's the largest pharmacy chain in the country, with almost 10,000 locations.

Unlike many CVS stores in this area, the Sterling Avenue outlet isn't freestanding. It's sandwiched between Big Lots and Little Caesars Pizza in the plaza at Forrest Hill and Sterling avenues.

CVS occupies about 16,000 square feet of space at Wardcliffe, which opened in 1974. A drug store has been part of the Wardcliffe retail mix for almost that entire time.

Another pharmacy is located in the Kroger supermarket at 3311 N. Sterling Ave., just north across Forrest Hill Avenue from Wardcliffe.

CVS operates five other stores in Peoria — at 5001 N. Big Hollow Road, 1200 W. Main St., 6820 N. Pear Tree Lane, 9315 N. Lindbergh Drive and 3034 W. Lincoln Ave.

