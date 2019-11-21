PEORIA — Tickets will be available starting Friday for next month's beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen.

The tickets, all of which are free, will be available at celebratesheen.com, a new website run by the Peoria Diocese. As of Thursday, there was no portal for tickets on the site. However, that portal will appear sometime Friday, said Debbie Benz, the diocese's director of development.

Announced Monday, the beatification will be 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at St. Mary's Cathedral, where Sheen was ordained as a priest in 1919. The cathedral seats about 1,000 guests. However, Benz said she is unsure how many tickets will be made available via the site.

"It does not guarantee tickets," she said.

The website will be the only way to get tickets for the event.

The diocese is still working on plans to broadcast the ceremony. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, prefect for the Congregation of the Causes of Saints, is to officiate the beatification ceremony. He will be the first Rome-based papal representative to visit Peoria.

"We plan to have a feed that the whole world will be able to watch," Benz said.

Sheen, a native El Paso, earned national renown as host of the enormously popular TV program, "Life Is Worth Living." He died in 1979, and his remains are interred at St. Mary's.

Though beatification, the Vatican gives its blessing to public petition and prayer to Sheen. Beatification is one step below canonization, which the Peoria Diocese has pursued for Sheen since 2002.

