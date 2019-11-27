PEORIA — A garage fire late Tuesday in South Peoria resulted in one person transported to a hospital, according to authorities.

The fire began minutes before midnight at 2319 W. Millman St. Firefighters arrived to find a detached garage ablaze, according to a news release.

Large amounts of furniture were found inside. That required extra attention to ensure pockets of fire were extinguished, the release stated.

Also found inside the garage was someone who had been sleeping there when the blaze began. That person escaped before firefighters arrived.

The victim sustained possible smoke inhalation, the release stated. As of Wednesday morning, his or her medical condition was unavailable.

Damage to the garage was estimated at $10,000. The fire cause was being investigated.