A fire early Wednesday in the North Valley of Peoria destroyed a house and killed three dogs, according to authorities.

The fire started about 3:45 a.m. at 1102 NE Jefferson Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found flames emanating from all sides of the house.

There were two people and 10 dogs occupying the house, according to the Peoria Fire Department. The humans and seven of the dogs escaped uninjured. No firefighters were hurt.

High winds made the fire tougher to extinguish, according to Shawn Sollberger, a fire-department battalion chief. It took more than 30 minutes to bring the flames to heel.

"Anytime you're adding that amount of air into that fire, it just takes off," he said. "What we thought we'd have under control, in a moment it woudln't be under control anymore."

Initially, crews were dispatched to the same address on Southwest Jefferson Avenue, a mistake corrected while they were en route, Sollberger said.

The house was deemed a total loss, with a value of $50,000. City employees were to demolish the house later Wednesday, according to Sollberger.

As of about 7 a.m., southwest-bound traffic on one-way Jefferson Avenue was being diverted at Voris Street. The cause of the fire had not been determined.