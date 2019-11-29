BARTONVILLE — Fourth-quarter collapses plagued the Pekin girls basketball team last season.

The Dragons changed roles Wednesday.

Down 33-28 to Limestone entering the fourth quarter, Pekin outscored the Rockets 23-10 in the final eight minutes and beat Limestone 51-43 in the third-place game of the Limestone Thanksgiving Tournament.

"Big shots, big rebounds, big stops," Dragons coach Brett McGinnis said about his team's fourth-quarter heroics.

"We would have lost this game last year," he said.

The win over Limestone gave Pekin a 3-2 record in the season-opening, seven-team tournament.

Pekin won six games all of last season with a young team trying to learn what's expected from McGinnis, a first-year coach. The Dragons are already halfway to that win total in the new season.

"Our goal this season is to finish above .500," McGinnis said. "Going 3-2 in the Limestone tournament is a big step toward achieving that goal."

It took exactly half of the fourth quarter Wednesday for Pekin to take the lead for good.

Leah McClanahan sank a 3-pointer with 4:00 left to put the Dragons in front 40-37.

Pekin led 45-39 with 2:57 to go after a three-point play by Taylor Goss and a put-back basket by Jenna Taphorn, and Limestone (1-3) didn't come closer than four points after that.

The Dragons were 8 of 14 from the field and 5 of 8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Goss scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the last quarter. All five of McClanahan's points came in the final eight minutes.

Lily Wagemann and Taphorn each scored 10 points for the Dragons and Gracie Kizer had eight points.

Elisabeth Bentley scored a dozen points for Limestone and Serena Look had 10.

Bentley sank a 3-point shot in the first quarter — the Rockets' first shot of game — but Limestone didn't make any more triples the rest of the night, missing its next 10 shots from behind the arc.

Pekin shot 39 percent from the field for the game (21 of 53) including 3 of 16 on 3-pointers while Limestone shot 34 percent (17 of 50).

The Dragons trailed 21-18 at halftime. It could have been worse.

They shot 9 of 29 from the field and missed all eight of their 3-point attempts in the first two quarters. They also were 0 of 3 at the free throw line.

McGinnis said there was a simple fix to the problem.

"We needed to wake up and play harder. Limestone was playing hard," McGinnis said. "It wasn't X's and O's that were hurting us. It was our effort."

Pekin and Limestone are in the Mid-Illini Conference, but Wednesday's game didn't count in the conference standings.

It sure felt like it, though, at times.

"Especially in the second half," McGinnis said.

Here's the box score from the Pekin-Limestone game:

PEKIN 51: Lily Wagemann 5 0-0 10, Braelyn Oberle 0 0-0 0, Leah McClanahan 1 2-5 5, Laura Gilmore 0 0-0 0, Jenna Taphorn 5 0-3 10, Emma Cash 0 0-0 0, Gracie Kizer 4 0-0 8, Sami Diekhoff 0 0-0 0, Ainsley Hall 0 0-0 0, Taylor Goss 5 4-6 16, Ariel Chism 1 0-0 2, Hailee Irby 0 0-0 0, Natalie Righi DNP. Totals: 21 6-14 51. 3-point shots: McClanahan 1, Goss 2. Rebounds: 36. Turnovers: 15.

LIMESTONE 43: Elisabeth Bentley 4 3-4 12, Alyssa Heerman 2 0-2 4, Karsen White 2 3-4 7, Bria Wessel 3 0-1 6, Olivia Daugherty 0 1-2 1, Jordan Siegel 1 1-2 3, Serena Look 5 0-0 10. Totals: 17 8-15 43. 3-point shots: Bentley 1. Rebounds: 25. Turnovers 11.

First quarter: Limestone 12, Pekin 10.

Halftime: Limestone 21, Pekin 18.

Third quarter: Limestone 33, Pekin 28.

