PEKIN — Festivities inside Mineral Springs Park will usher in the holiday season. There are hundreds of Christmas trees lining the streets of Mineral Springs Park. The members of the Winter Wonderland committee have worked hard to put together this year’s event with the permission of Pekin Park District.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. there will be a candy cane hunt at ball diamond one to kick-off the Winter Wonderland afternoon. The event is free and is geared toward 2- to 12-year-olds.

Santa Claus will be in the Pavilion from 1 to 3 p.m. to hear what is on children’s lists this Christmas. He will then head to line up for the parade.

Starting at 2:30 people may head over to enjoy hayrack rides by Concession Drive across the street from the Pavilion. Rockin’ P Stables will have pony rides at ball diamond No. 1. Face painting will be provided by Face Painting by Colin. The Unique Twist will be inside the Pavilion twisting balloons into all different shapes for children. All activities are free of charge except the pony rides.

The Winter Wonderland Parade will begin at 3:30 at Broadway Street and 10th Street and end at the Pavilion in Mineral Springs Park. The band Corn Wolves will be in the parade providing music. Last year’s Grand Marshal, Suzanne Cook, will ride in this year’s parade because she did not get to do it last year due to heavy snow which resulted in the parade being canceled. Scott Lauss is this year’s Grand Marshal.

He might look familiar because he played Santa Claus for five years during Winter Wonderland in the past before moving to Arkansas. The Pekin native was taken aback when he was notified via Facebook that he had been named 2019 Winter Wonderland Grand Marshal.

“I’m so honored, really I am,” Lauss said.

Lauss will be traveling back to his hometown to be in the parade. He looks forward to seeing everyone this time of year.

“I’ve always said for years that our park district is the jewel of our community,” said Lauss. “Between the Marigold Festival and Winter Wonderland it has always been something that makes me proud to be from Pekin. The park district is such a huge asset that sometimes gets overlooked.”

Santa will return to the Pavilion after the parade is over. Pekin Community High School’s show choir The Noteables and the Salvation Army Band will be performing that afternoon. People may stop into the Pavilion for hot chocolate and cookies.

At 5:15 p.m. Winter Wonderland guests will be invited to participate in a Christmas carol sing-along on the Pavilion porch facing the lagoon. The day will conclude with fireworks at 5:30.

Winter Wonderland Committee President Carol Davis said, “The event kicks off the Christmas season. I like seeing the children's faces when they see Santa.”

While there is no rain date or snow date, the committee has made arrangements for Santa Claus, The Unique Twist and Face Painting by Colin to still be inside the Pavilion if the weather is bad. Refreshments will also still be served. Last minute information about Winter Wonderland can be found by texting (309) 642-0119.

There will be a Gingerbread House Workshop later in the week on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Miller Center located 551 South 14th Street in Pekin as part of the Winter Wonderland events. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. There are two sessions to choose from. Participants may sign-up for the 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. slot or 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. slot. Each gingerbread house costs $13.50. To register call the Pekin Park District at (309) 347-7275.