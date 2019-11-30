Total for the day: $4,255
In loving memory of Joe and Earlyne Boyd and Doris Moore. Steve and Debby Moore. $100.
From Sue and Joe Thierer. $35.
Kirk and Ruth Johnson. $100.
Harold and Karen Steiner. $100.
Merry Christmas. From Bob, Deb, Chris, Todd, Nichole, Erik, Brittany, Chad, Alexandria, Logan, Carson, Allison, Ellison, Owen, Emelia, Huxley and Beckett Schulz. $100.
In memory of Debi Rink. $75.
In thanks for our many blessings. $50.
In memory of Welcome. J. Davis. $100.
John and Jane Garrett. $50.
Doris Larke. $20.
James and Joyce Modglin. $100.
Merry Christmas to all! From Jim and Sue Stone of Kickapoo. $100.
Tim and Mary O'Brien. $200.
Because He lives. $100.
In loving memory of grandparents, Bill & Marge Heinz and Erv & Lucille Zolecki. $50.
May this help bring joy to a child. Russ Hawks. $100.
Roberta Hayes. $100.
Robert Vanni. $75.
Blessings for the children. The Ryans. $150.
David and Bea Meeker. $100.
Lavern Schmidt. $100.
Ruth and Fred Filip. $100.
Doanld Wyzlic Jr. $50.
Allen Debord. $200.
Howard Herman. $200.
Marian Trapp. $50.
In memory of departed family. $50.
In thankfulness for 21 healthy grandchildren and in memory of one little angel and one grandpa in Heaven watching over them. $300.
Friends from Princeville. $100.
Counting my blessings. Mary Schwind. $300.
William and Pamela Albers. $400.
Mike and Sandy Koch. $50.
Anonymous. $50.
Dennis and Anita Werling. $250.
In loving memory of Wally Bruninga — husband, dad and grandpa. From his family. $50.
In loving memory of those called home. Dan and Luanne. $100.
In loving memory of Jim Dozard. His family. $100.
Total to date: $13,974.53