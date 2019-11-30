BELLEVUE — How many drinks has Mary Ann Champlin poured in more than a half-century of owning taverns?

"Ha!" the 86-year-old yipped with a smile. "I can't even imagine. A lot.

"About a million?"

If so, at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, perhaps she'll pour her 1,000,001st. A minute later, at midnight, not only will the liquor license expire for her Birdie's Bar & Grill, but Champlin will call it quits after 52 years of operating pubs in central Illinois.

"It was a great run," she said days before the shut-down of Birdie's, 5715 W. Plank Road, Bellevue.

Born in Glasford, she got married in Peoria in 1951 to Dean Champlin. But no one called him Dean. He was known as Birdie, in part as the diminutive of his middle name, Burdette.

But there was another reason, Mary Ann Champlin said: "He whistled a lot. Like, when he bowled, he'd whistle real loud when he got a strike."

He whistled like a bird. So, not only was he called Birdie, his wife became known as Mrs. Birdie.

As they raised two sons, he ran his own plumbing company while she worked in admitting for Methodist Medical Center in Peoria. In 1967, he thought they could boost their income by operating a saloon. Over the years, they owned several bar-eateries in several spots, including Chillicothe, Kingston Mines and rural Peoria. Most of them were known as Birdie's, just like the current location.

They opened the place 11 years ago, renting not just the bar space but the apartment above for personal use. In 2011, however, Birdie passed away, leaving his widow to run things solo.

The business boasts no pretense, no craft beers, no trendy cocktails. The workaday clientele prefers timeworn favorites like Budweiser and Jim Beam.

Meantime, much of the draw to Champlin's taverns historically involved her comfort-food menu. Customers would take a seat at the oilcloth-topped tables most commonly for two Birdie's favorites: fried chicken and catfish.

Amid all that foot traffic, she enjoyed her job.

"I love people," she said. "I have made a lot of friends over the years — good friends."

One is Maggie, 62, a Birdie's barkeep for a decade. Maggie, who requested her last name not appear in publication, said she enjoyed the upbeat, get-along customer base.

"It's a nice place to go where you don't have to worry about fights breaking out," she said.

But like many old-school pubs, Birdie's doesn't pull in as many patrons as yesteryear.

For one, Birdie's menu has a hard time in the face of today's competition, especially at lunchtime.

"It's hard for small bars to make it anymore," Champlin said. "There's just too many bigshots out there, too many big corporations. We can't compete with Subway and Casey's. We can't afford to sell sandwiches that cheap."

For another, people are more apt to stay home these days, especially at night.

"They're scared of all the laws," she said. "People don't go to bars like they used to."

Though Champlin remains spry — "The work keeps me busy," she says. "I'm always running around and driving to the store for something." — the cash register doesn't lie. Though she has a helpful and accommodating landlord, she can't make ends meet at Birdie's anymore. So, she decided to shut down when the current liquor license expires at midnight Sunday.

Immediately afterward, she says, she'll have little time to reflect on nostalgia. Sunday morning, she'll have to clean out the tavern, then start packing up her apartment to move in with kin in the county.

She pauses to think about all that work. Then she glances around Birdie's for a moment.

"I'm gonna miss this," she says quietly. "I'm gonna miss the people."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.