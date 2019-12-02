How long would you leave an infant unattended?

In a car?

With the engine running?

In Peoria, these questions suddenly make for hot debate, in the wake of Sunday’s theft of a minivan with a baby inside.

According to police, a mom stepped out of an idling minivan and ducked into a house in 2400 block of North Dechman Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Left inside the vehicle was her 6-month old in an infant car seat.

Meantime, a man in a hoodie — apparently after watching the driver leave the vehicle car — jumped behind the wheel and drove off. About 45 minutes later, police found the minivan about four blocks away in an alley in the 300 block of East Gift Avenue. The baby was found unharmed, still in the car seat.

We still don’t know all of the details of the situation, including how long the mom left the baby unattended, but apparently it was just for a few moments.

Yet even one moment is inexcusable, according to many social-media observers:

* “May I ask why a 6-month-old baby was left in an unlocked minivan outside in the cold?”

* “I would never do that. So irresponsible!”

* My kids are way more important than anything I could have forgotten inside! .. And if I were to ever leave my child alone inside a vehicle I would lock the doors!”

Meanwhile, others offered a sense of understanding with the driver.

* “If you forgot one little thing and had to run back into the house, you would drag the infant back inside with you?”

* "Don’t tell me none of have ever came home from shopping and ran inside with a load of groceries before grabbing the baby out, or got baby all strapped in, got the car started and remembered you forgot something inside. This all could have happened very quickly, and most people feel safe in their own driveway.”

* "As a mom of three, I have run back up to my door after putting my kids in the car, if I have forgotten something. I know I’m not the only person who has. If I’m a bad parent for doing so, then so be it.”

So, was Sunday’s scenario criminal? Again, we don’t have all the facts. And there are many factors that go into crimes regarding unattended children. For instance, child abandonment (a felony) involves a lack of supervision of a child under the age of 13 for 24 hours or more. Obviously, that didn’t occur in Sunday’s minivan situation.

There is also a lesser charge (a misdemeanor on first occurrence) of endangering the life of health of a child. This happens when a caretaker allows a child under the age of 18 to be “endangered,” which is legally ambiguous. Part of the consideration is whether a child is left “unattended,” which includes various factors but specifically if “a child 6 years of age or younger is … left in a motor vehicle for more than 10 minutes.” Apparently, Sunday’s infant was left alone for far less than 10 minutes.

As far as the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is concerned, complaints of neglect and abuse are investigated as to whether an allegation is “indicated” or “unfounded.” In any such allegation, many factors can come into play. If a child is left unattended, DCFS would look at multiple angles, including the duration of non-supervision, the age of the child, the mindset of the caretaker and other factors, says agency spokesman Jassen Strokosch.

Kids under the age of 14 have to be under the supervision of a responsible person at least 14 years old. But a 12- or 13-year-old could be left alone, if they’re “responsible,” Strokosch says. With children that age, there is legal leeway.

“But,” he says, “with a baby, you’re never OK leaving them alone.”

Still, that’s not to say that DCFS is looking to seize infants after just a lone and brief situation like Sunday’s. In a case like that, the agency might simply recommend parenting classes. Again, however, there are many factors that come into play — and much we don’t yet know.

But there is one thing we do know: Somewhere, there’s a mom out there who is glad things didn’t turn out a whole lot worse Sunday in Peoria.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.

