An Astoria man was in jail Monday after he was accused of burglarizing a restaurant in that Fulton County town.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Charles E. Stoops, 35, who was implicated in a theft reported about 9:45 a.m. Nov. 27 at Main Drag Bar and Grill, 104 W. Broadway.

A safe and an undermined amount of cash were reported missing, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Court records suggested the amount was less than $500.

Less than two hours after the crime was reported, deputies apprehended Stoops in the 200 block of East Broadway. On-scene evidence led authorities to pursue Stoops, who acquiesced to a search of an Astoria residence.

There, criminal evidence was found, according to the sheriff's office.

Stoops was arrested and accused of burglary and criminal damage to property. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 11 in Lewistown, where he was being held at the Fulton County Jail.

To be released, Stoops needs to post 10 percent of his bond.