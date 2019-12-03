Peoria's only licensed provider of medicinal marijuana wants to sell the substance to recreational users, too. And at more than one location.

Trinity Compassionate Care Centers is seeking city zoning approval for recreational-pot sales at its medical dispensary, located at 3125 N. University St.

In addition, Trinity also wants to establish a recreational dispensary at 2301 W. Glen Ave.

Both requests are on the agenda for the December meeting of the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission. It's scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

During its meeting Dec. 10, the City Council is expected to consider whatever the commission recommends.

Ultimate approval for recreational-cannabis sales is a multi-step process that includes fulfilling local and state requirements. Sales become legal Jan. 1 in Illinois.

The impending hearings in Peoria are limited to land-use issues. Among other things, separate city licensing must be granted before the facilities can open, according to Ross Black, the municipal community-development director.

Black suggested both proposed Trinity locations comply with local zoning requirements.

In October, the council approved allowing recreational pot to be sold in the city.

Per state rules, existing facilities that sell medical cannabis receive the first opportunity for recreational sales. Medical-pot facilities also can receive a license to open a second recreational outlet.

Trinity had been looking in North and Northwest Peoria for such a site, according to Ron DiGiacomo, the firm's founder and vice president of operations.

When contacted earlier this week, DiGiacomo had little comment about the Glen Avenue spot.

"We're just feeling like it's a centralized location," said DiGiacomo, who declined to elaborate.

The building has housed a number of businesses over the years, including a pharmacy, a liquor store and most recently a school-supplies store.

Trinity intends to lease about half of the 11,000-square-foot structure, according to documents filed with the city. The remainder, about 5,000 square feet, is to be split into two units geared toward retail ventures.

Hours of operation are expected to be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon until 4 p.m. Sundays. The Glen Avenue facility is expected to handle between 150 and 200 customers daily.

The customer count is projected to be lower at the University Street facility, between 125 and 175. Hours are to be the same.

University Street recreational sales are expected to range from $400,000 to $500,000 monthly, with municipal tax revenue of between $12,000 and $15,000.

Medical-pot sales began at Trinity about four years ago.

As of late November, the only Journal Star-area facility that's been approved to begin recreational sales Jan. 1 is Salveo Health & Wellness Dispensary in Canton. Additional dispensaries are to be approved before and after legal sales begin.