WASHINGTON — Alan Biagini doesn't consider himself a trailblazer. But he is.

Thanks to his persistence, and a huge assist from his son, his family owns what will likely be the first legal backyard chickens in a residential area in Washington.

"I'm a small-government guy," Biagini said. "If I want to have chickens on my property, and they're not causing a mess or eyesore, why can't I have them? That's why I did what I did."

What Biagini did led to the Washington City Council passing an ordinance in October by a 5-3 vote that allows chickens in the city's residential areas as long as several conditions are met.

One condition is approval by the City Council of a special use permit.

The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week — after nobody spoke at a public hearing — to recommend approval of Biagini's special use request.

City staff also recommends approval. The special use request will go to the City Council on Dec. 16.

A similar ordinance that allowed backyard chickens in residential areas in Washington was soundly rejected by the City Council in 2012.

The vote was 5-0. All five aldermen who voted against the ordinance are no longer on the City Council. The other three aldermen who sat on the City Council at the time were not at the 2012 meeting.

Biagini said his family loves their five chickens, which have produced about three dozen eggs since October.

"The chickens have personalities," he said. "They'll squawk when they're hungry, but they're pretty quiet, actually."

Mike Burdette, chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he stopped by the Biagini home at 617 Simon St. to check out the chickens and their accommodations "and everything seemed fine. I didn't hear them at all."

Five is the maximum number of chickens allowed by the city in a residential area.

"We were told at Stock+Field (in Washington) we couldn't buy less than five chickens. But nobody knew why," Biagini said.

The family's chickens were purchased in late March or early April, Biagini said, and they spent their first month or so in a tub in the family's basement.

Shortly after the chickens began living outside, a neighbor complained to the city about them.

The Biagini family received a letter from the city saying the chickens were not allowed where the family lived, and the chickens had to go.

"That surprised me, because I checked before we bought the chickens and I couldn't find anything in the city code that didn't allow them," Biagini said.

Biagini asked Jon Oliphant, the city's planning and development director, what needed to happen for his family to keep the chickens.

Oliphant dug out the failed 2012 ordinance.

He made some minor tweaks to it following discussions at the City Council's June committee of the whole meeting and the August meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the City Council voted on the new ordinance in October.

Biagini's son, Josh, 15, a Washington Community High School sophomore, spoke at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in August, when the commission recommended approval of the ordinance.

"I was out of town for business the night of the meeting, so Josh needed to fill in for me," Alan Biagini said.

The Biagini family has the chickens because Alan Biagini kept a promise to his son, who is on the Washington high school wrestling team.

"On the way to a wrestling tournament in Springfield early this year, Josh asked me again if we could get some chickens. He'd been asking for a while," Alan Biagini said. "I told him sure, if he made it to the second day of the tournament and won a match.

"He did. He ran into the stands after that match and said to me, 'We're getting chickens.' This kid would have a Noah's Ark of pets on our property if he could."

Here are some of the other conditions for having backyard chickens in residential areas in Washington:

* Chickens are allowed only in an owner-occupied property.

* Roosters and loud species of chickens are not allowed.

* Chickens must be kept in an enclosure in the backyard.

* The enclosure (including outdoor run) cannot be larger than 60 square feet, be closer than 10 feet from a side or rear property line, and must be at least 25 feet away from a residential structure on an adjacent lot.

The Biagini family's coop is under a raised deck and adjacent to an enclosed outdoor run in the backyard.

The enclosure is about 39 feet from the rear property line to the east and about 48 feet from the north side property line. There are neighboring homes on each side.

Alan Biagini and his wife, Lori, also have a daughter, Emily, 18, who is a senior at Washington high school.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.