Despite uncertain seas, Caterpillar shareholders will feel the boat rock much less in February.

In a Wednesday news release, the company announced that the board of directors voted to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of common stock, payable Feb. 20, 2020.

Though this news sees Caterpillar staying steady, the manufacturing market has been the opposite, which has shown itself in the company’s last two quarterly reports.

In October, the company announced third-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $12.8 billion, a 6% decrease compared with $13.5 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

Third-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.66, compared with $2.88 profit per share in the third quarter of 2018, according to the report.

In a corresponding move, the company lowered its full-year profit per share outlook range to $10.90 to $11.40, according to the report. The previous outlook set the range at $12.06 to $13.06.

Experts say the company isn’t necessarily to blame for the tumultuous times, citing the trade war with China and shrinking global demand as a reason for the downturn of the entire manufacturing market.

Things have been more certain since 2009 for the company, however. According to the release, the company's quarterly cash dividend has more than doubled this decade.