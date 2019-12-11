The large empty space left in Pekin’s East Court Village by the closure of a Bergner’s store there has been filled.

The brand name wholesale company Mattress Liquidators and Appliance Liquidator will host a grand opening event for its new Mattress Liquidators Pekin store beginning on Thursday and continuing through Jan. 5, 2020, according to a news release from the company.

“The Pekin area is really a great opportunity for us as there are limited choices for brand name mattresses and appliances in town,” said Ken Humphrey, Mattress Liquidators and Appliance Liquidators president. “As a liquidator, we are able to offer the exact same mattresses and appliances as the big box retailers but at 50-80% less. We do that by purchasing multiple truckloads, overstocks, closeout models and more, and then we pass the savings along to our customers.”

The new Mattress Liquidators store at 3536 Court St., Pekin is just a few doors down from the previous Pekin location at 3518 Court St. An explosion of business at the previous location justified the move to a larger facility, according to Humphrey.

“People are really amazed that we can offer mattresses and appliances at these prices, and they’re really happy we do,” he added. “Customers who came in for a full or a queen are able to choose a King sized mattress that’s still within their budget.”

Mattress Liquidators and Appliance Liquidators is leasing the property at East Court Village from the real estate firm Cullinan Properties, Ltd. Cullinan develops, manages and owns mixed-use, retail, multi-family, office, governmental and medical properties throughout the United States, including Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Georgia, and Texas.

“Mattress Liquidators has been successful at East Court Village, and we are pleased to have found a unique opportunity for them to increase their offerings to the public,” said Kathleen Brill, vice president and director of leasing for Cullinan Properties. “We are working with several other retailers right now to bring their stores to East Court Village and we look forward to making those announcements early next year.”

The new Mattress Liquidators and Appliance Liquidators Pekin store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.mattressliquidatorsil.com & applianceliquidatorsil.com.

Earlier this year the company announced plans to occupy space at the former Bergner's at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria, as well.