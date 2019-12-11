Martin Abraham's unexpected presidency at Western Illinois University already has gone from acting to interim status.

Come next month, the interim part of Abraham's title might be removed.

During its meeting Friday morning in Macomb, the WIU Board of Trustees is to consider whether to appoint Abraham to a three-year term as the school's president, effective Jan. 1.

Abraham has been interim president since October. He became acting president upon the resignation of incumbent Jack Thomas, whose last day in office was June 30.

WIU hired Abraham earlier this year. On July 1, he was supposed to have become the university's provost and academic vice president. Because of Thomas' resignation, Abraham never served in that position.

It appears Abraham has made a favorable impression during his brief time at WIU, which has campuses in Macomb and Moline.

A survey of 1,400 WIU employees and student-government representatives revealed 68% support for eschewing a traditional presidential search and appointing Abraham to the position, according to university documents.

Overall, 76% of respondents rated Abraham's job performance as excellent or above average. Faculty in particular appeared to be supportive of Abraham.

Thomas, the university's first African-American president, often was the target of faculty enmity. His eight years in office were marked by infighting, racist allegations and a public campaign for his ouster.

Precipitous decreases in enrollment and funding also hallmarked Thomas' tenure. The ongoing state budget crisis played a role.

More than 88% of survey respondents agreed or strongly agreed Abraham has promoted a culture of racial and ethnic inclusion.

Abraham's base salary as permanent president is to be $323,400, a raise of almost $30,000 from his interim pay.

Immediately before he came to WIU, Abraham was a professor of civil/environmental and chemical engineering and former provost at Youngstown State University, where he had worked since 2007.

Before that, Abraham spent 11 years as a professor and administrator at the University of Toledo and nine years as a professor at the University of Tulsa. He has degrees in chemical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University of Delaware.

Should the WIU board not approve Abraham's ascension, it's likely to authorize creation of a search committee to identify a new president. An agenda item that delineates a selection process follows the item that affirms Abraham's appointment.