A very nice thing happened to me on Oct. 28. I took my husband to a doctor appointment that morning, then stopped at Circle K at the top of Farmington Road. I told my husband I was overdue for a tire rotation, so I took him home and went to get the rotation. While I was there, I received a phone call from an unknown number. I wasn't going to answer, but I did because I have a few things listed for sale. The call was from Officer Coffman with the Peoria County Police. He told me that he had my wallet. I checked my pocket and it wasn't there. He said a lady found it at Circle K and wanted it returned to the owner. She actually took it to the county jail. I didn't even know I had lost it. I told him I was getting a tire rotation and wouldn't even have the money to pay for it. He told me he was at my house and would bring it to me. What a wonderful thing this lady did today. I asked him if anyone knew her name, as I would like to send a thank you card and let her know that I did get it back. This officer went out of his way to make sure I got it back. I would really like to meet this lady to personally thank her. God bless you.

S.C.

Bellevue

We're interested in sharing random acts of kindness. Please write to: Kindness, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643; or send email to jjenke@pjstar.com.