Longtime fans of The Igloo know it's one of the best places to eat in the Illinois Valley.

Now, one reputable source considers it one of the best in the country.

The venerable diner located at 2819 N. Fourth St. in Peru is among 50 the Food Network selected recently as worthy of a stop. The network picked one diner in each state.

For the uninitiated, a diner is considered a small restaurant that features a sit-down counter, casual ambience and traditional American cuisine.

The Igloo has all of that, plus some darned good chow. The pork-tenderloin sandwich might be the highlight. It's homemade, tasty and manageable, unlike some of the monster tenderloins found at some other places around here.

(That isn't necessarily a criticism of those tenderloins, most of which are excellent. But there are some days Nick in the Morning isn't quite up to eating his weight in pork.)

Plenty of other comfort foods are on the Igloo menu. Among them are hamburgers, hot dogs, fish sandwiches and salads. You can even get a Green River soda pop.

Louie and Pat Mazzorana opened The Igloo in 1937. In 2010, they sold it to Peru natives Rich and Chris Decker, who continue to operate it. Monday was the ninth anniversary of the Deckers' acquisition.

We first learned about The Igloo a couple of decades ago from Bill Liesse, the deeply missed former Journal Star assistant sports editor who died almost four years ago. He was from LaSalle-Peru and was a big Igloo fan.

The Igloo doesn't feature the cuisine that usually gets plaudits in that part of the world. The Illinois Valley is heavy on Italian food, given the heritage of many of its residents.

We suggest the 101 Supper Club in LaSalle and Verucchi's Ristorante in Spring Valley as fine purveyors of such victuals. But for those who would prefer a fried-ham sandwich instead of veal parmigiana, The Igloo hits the spot. Just don't hit it on Tuesdays, when it's closed.