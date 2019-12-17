PEORIA — A fire Monday night at a Far North Peoria residence resulted in no injuries and little damage, authorities stated.

The fire started about 7:30 p.m. at 2216 W. Broadland Drive, where three people reside.

Smoke was seeping from the garage when crews arrived from a station about two blocks away, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

It took about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, which did not spread to the house.

Improperly discarded smoking materials sparked the flames, which spread to nearby stored items, the department stated.

Damage was estimated at $2,000. After the house was ventilated, its residents were allowed to return.