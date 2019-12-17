PEORIA — As expected, a Peoria County grand jury indicted Tyshan Gayton on a litany of charges stemming from two shootings in November.

Gayton, 23, faces counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for allegedly shooting a person on Nov. 1 in South Peoria and being a felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at a Peoria County sheriff’s deputy and another officer almost a week later.

He was arrested earlier this month after he had been on the lam for almost a month following the Nov. 7 incident with the deputy. Gayton is accused of shooting at the deputy, who was serving with the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. The marshals were looking for Gayton and his brother, Denzell L. Gayton, 26, for allegedly being connected to the Nov. 1 shooting in the 2400 block of West Malone Street.

Denzell Gayton had already been charged in connection with that incident.

On Nov. 7, when officers went to find Tyshan Gayton in the 300 block of East Frye Avenue, gunshots were exchanged. Gayton managed to escape. No one was struck by the bullets.

If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 50 years behind bars.